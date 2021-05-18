fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.67
323.74
+ 0.21%
DIA
-0.65
344.30
-0.19%
SPY
-0.63
416.15
-0.15%
TLT
-0.49
137.28
-0.35%
GLD
+ 0.29
174.41
+ 0.17%

Another Strong Quarter For Greenlane Leads To Back-To-Back Quarterly Sales Records

byAndrew Ward
May 18, 2021 2:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Another Strong Quarter For Greenlane Leads To Back-To-Back Quarterly Sales Records

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings today, highlighted by back-to-back quarterly sales records and 9.4% growth from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company saw revenue rise from the previous year, with first-quarter sales reaching $8.5 million compared to $7.2 million during the same period last year.

VIBES, the company's premium rolling paper line, performed strongly during the quarter, totaling $2.7 million in sales. The figure is a sales record for the brand and notes a 72.8% increase compared to Q1 2020.

Overall, the company's non-nicotine revenue increased 11.6% to $32.3 million.

"Our first quarter 2021 results demonstrate our continued forward momentum on the heels of a successful 2020," said Greenlane chairman and CEO Aaron LoCascio.

LoCascio highlighted significant moments for the company this quarter, including the acquisition of silicon smoking product brand Eyce. The company is also awaiting the completion of a merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB) that was announced during the past quarter.

With the M&A activity and a strong quarter, LoCascio said the moves "strongly position us as the leader in the cannabis ancillary space as we drive further revenue growth and profitability improvements in 2021."

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings M&A News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

New Cannabis Products: Berner's Organic Hemp Rolling Papers, Cones, Vegan Delta 8 THC Gummies, And Awesome Dope

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga compiled a list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products: read more

Greenlane Partners With Rap Star Berner, Launches Vibes Rolling Papers In Canada, Europe

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products, announced Monday that its Vibes Rolling Paper line is now available in specialty locations throughout Europe and Canada. read more

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 12, 2021

GAINERS: Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) shares closed up 26.49% at $0.03 read more