The Pepsi Challenge, Reimagined For Cannabis – And Charity: Can You Tell If Your Weed Is Sungrown?

California cannabis brand Flow Kana is sparking consumer and media conversation with its #SungrownChallenge campaign, which launched across social media last week and will soon be appearing on over 200 California dispensary screens.

Inspired by the famed Pepsi Challenge and the 1976 Judgement of Paris whereby French wine critics blind-tasted the best of French wines against the best of the then-emerging California wines. The #SungrownChallenge features a who’s who cadre of 28 blindfolded cannabis journalists, critics, social media influencers and industry leaders sampling California’s top-selling sungrown flower against California's top-selling indoor flower.

For every share of the #sungrownchallenge video on social media, Farmer’s Reserve by Flow Kana will donate $5 to Planting Justice, a California-based nonprofit focused on “food justice and community healing through planting, growing, and harvesting healthy food.” The donation will cap at $10,000.

“It's important for consumers to know where their cannabis comes from and the carbon footprint produced by its cultivation. The proliferation of energy-intensive indoor cultivation will jeopardize any progress our country makes towards climate change solutions. Moreover, sungrown cannabis – as evidenced by the results of the #SungrownChallenge – is just as potent, flavorful and aromatic as indoor,” Flow Cannabis Co. vice president of marketing, Annie Davis, told Benzinga.

Judges included:

Bobby Black, Columnist for Leaf Magazine

Jon Cappetta, VP Content for High Times

Benjamin Adams, Writer for High Times

Jackie Bryant, Cannabis Journalist (Sierra Magazine, Forbes)

Lindsay MaHarry, Cannabis Journalist, Weedmaps

Mary Carreon, Cannabis Journalist, Merry Jane

MaryJane Gibson, Cannabis Journalist and Co-Host of Weed and Grub Podcast

Mike Glazer, Co-Host of Weed and Grub Podcast

Willie Mack, Co-founder of Think BIG and Frank White

Kimberly Dillon, Former CMO of Papa & Barkley, Founder of Frigg

Lizzy Jeff, Cannabis Social Influencer

Stona Mane, Compton Cowboy

Laganja Estranja, Cannabis Personality and Influencer

Liz Rogen, Executive Director of American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine

Ngaio Bealum, Comedian, Journalist, Co-Host of Cooking on High

Jason Pinsky, Producer of Bong Appetit (VICE)

Adam Ill, Cannabis Social Influencer

Kiana Anvaripour, CMO Sweet Flower

Michelle Mendoza, Senior Buyer, Sweet Flower

Sister Sophia, Sisters of the Valley

Sister Kate, Sisters of the Valley

Eric Hiss Loreda, Cannabis Journalist

Michelle Lhooq, Cannabis Journalist (VICE)

Rachel Burkons, Cannabis Social Influencer

Christine Forbrich, Cannabis Social Influencer

Jessica Gonzalez, Cannabis Social Influencer

Holly Aubry, Cannabis Publicist, HUMAN NATURE PR

Amanda Doolittle, Cannabis Publicist, HUMAN NATURE PR

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: