Female Black-Owned Cannabis Co., TrueStopper, Expands CBD Products & Seeks International Patent For Maximum Strength Formulation

Hemp-based holistic health company TrueStopper has expanded its line of CBD products to help patients with chronic pain and other health needs.

Apart from salves, roll-ons, and hemp extracts, TrueStopper’s product offering includes face, hair, and body oils, pain patches, CBN and CBG tinctures, bath bombs, calming and focus tablets, gummies and dog chews.

The Austin, Texas-based company also plans to launch a line of CBD-infused cookies under a deal with GoodenSweet.

In addition, TrueStopper also has an international patent pending for a maximum strength formulation.

All products are triple-tested by ISO-certified labs, non-toxic, and with 0-0.3 percent THC, the company reported.

Dr. Kirsten Shepard (DC, LMT), founder and CEO of TrueStopper, is a fierce cannabis advocate.

As a female, black cannabis entrepreneur, she supports other women and BIPOC founders throughout the cannabis space while advocating for more transparency in the CBD market.

According to Penn Medicine, nearly 70% of cannabidiol extracts available on the market are mislabeled.

“A green wave is on the horizon, but it’s time to change the narrative so that women and BIPOC founders aren’t left behind,” Shepard said Tuesday. “And while the CBD industry is experiencing exponential growth right now, it’s not without its challenges. In addition to diversity gains, we must be advocating for more clear regulations to ensure the opaque CBD market is not tarnished by vendors who overlook high quality and purity as a product standard.”

TrueStopper products are currently available across Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, California, and Mississippi in certified healthcare facilities.

Dr. Roland Robinson of Atlas Holistic Wellness, the official chiropractor for the Austin Spurs basketball team, said that patients are using TrueStopper products to treat sciatica, carpal tunnel, as well as neck, lower back and joint pain.

