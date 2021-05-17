Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 17, 2021
GAINERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 19.05% at $0.05
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 10.17% at $0.13
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed up 10.06% at $1.97
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 8.83% at $15.16
- KushCo Holdings (OTC:KSHB) shares closed up 8.54% at $0.89
- GTEC Holdings (OTC:GGTTF) shares closed up 7.89% at $0.52
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 6.89% at $0.40
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 6.79% at $0.75
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 6.61% at $2.58
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed up 5.33% at $7.91
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 5.26% at $0.10
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC:VREOF) shares closed up 5% at $2.10
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 4.28% at $3.41
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 3.41% at $0.85
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 3.36% at $1.23
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 3.33% at $4.04
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed up 2.86% at $3.60
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 2.78% at $14.80
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 2.48% at $7.03
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 12.83% at $0.04
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 11.62% at $0.33
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC:ZLDAF) shares closed down 7.32% at $0.04
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 7% at $0.23
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed down 6.29% at $1.16
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 6.05% at $0.20
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 5.15% at $0.92
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 5.04% at $0.29
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 4.79% at $1.59
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 4.63% at $0.99
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.