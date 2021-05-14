New Cannabis Products: A CBN Sleep Line, GWAR's CBD Flower Line And THC Drink Sticks

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products as they hit the shelves.

Sandland Sleep

Sandland Sleep is a new line of holistic sleep-aids that leverages CBN for sleep.

The line consists of sublinguals and tablets.

“The past year has been exceptionally challenging, further compounding already high levels of stress and lack of sleep,” said Josh Townsend, CEO of Sandland Sleep. “Our proprietary CBN formulation does not interfere with the body’s natural functions, and both Sandland Sleep products enhance the ability to find and sustain sleep.”

Bud Of Gods

Heavy-metal band GWAR has released its own line of CBD flower in partnership with multimedia brand Consequence.

Inspired by these interplanetary warriors, Bud Of Gods was created to offer a comforting sense of clarity.

As with all Consequence CBD products, Bud of Gods is sustainably grown and processed to promote holistic health. As the largest independently owned music and entertainment website, Consequence realizes the unique challenges facing independent artists as a result of the pandemic. By leveraging their own internal resources, Consequence is seeking to create new revenue opportunities for artists currently stuck at home, unable to tour.

“We’re proud to partner with GWAR in this endeavor, and engage with more artists in future branded partnerships,” said Consequence Media CEO, Sajan Shiva. “Instead of mass producing, we use small batches of premium hemp in order to properly curate the product to an artist’s taste through limited edition lines.”

MyHi Drink Sticks

MyHi launched its fast-acting THC nano-emulsion delivered in a patented, on-the-go Stir STIK, so you can immediately infuse any beverage into a natural, no fuss high. The product is now available in California.

The STIKs come in two doses, 5mg or 10mg, giving you control to manage your elevation appropriately. The rest of the formula is transparent and simple with a bit of green coffee bean extract to naturally energize the high (about 1/3 small cup of coffee), L-Theanine to focus and balance, and a dash of monk fruit for that perfect refreshing taste.

TJ Stouder, co-founder and CEO of MyHi, told Benzinga, “MyHi is designed for new and experienced consumers alike to discover their perfect high, anywhere, anytime, without the list of stigmas and obstacles around traditional products from the smoke and residual smell of flower, to the calories, sugar, and slow-build efficacy of edibles.”

