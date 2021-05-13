Video: Supporting The Green Rush: The Opportunity of Ancillary Cannabis Companies

During the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference on Thursday morning, cannabis CEOs discussed the markets and their companies' prospects.

Presenting companies included TILT Holdings (OTC:TLLTF), Gage Cannabis (CSE:GAGE), Fluent Cannabis (OTC:CNTMF), Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE) (OTC:GTSIF), Urban-Gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), Aleafia Health (TSX:AH) (OTC:ALEAF) and Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB), among many others.

Panel Discussion: 'Supporting The Green Rush: The Opportunity of Ancillary Cannabis Companies'

As the “green rush” continues to grow, a huge amount of the cannabis business is coming from the ancillary companies supporting them. These companies supply the design services, branding and manufacturing that keep the industry thriving. The companies on this panel will dig into the benefits of supporting the cannabis industry that shows no sign of slowing.

This panel, moderated by Yeji Jesse Lee of Business Insider, featured:

Gary Santo, President, Tilt Holdings

Bradley Nattrass, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban-gro

Shawn Credle, CEO, Pineapple, Inc. (OTC:PNPL)

