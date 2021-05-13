fbpx
Video: An Inside Look Into TILT Holdings, Gage Cannabis, Fluent Cannabis & Lobe Sciences

byBenzinga Cannabis
May 13, 2021 1:49 pm
During the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference on Thursday morning, cannabis CEOs discussed the markets and their companies' prospects.

Check out presentations by:

  • 11:30 AM – TILT Holdings (OTC:TLLTF) – Gary Santo, President
  • 11:50 AM – Gage Cannabis (CSE:GAGE) – Fabian Monaco, CEO & Director
  • 12:05 PM – Fluent Cannabis (OTC:CNTMF) – Robert Beasely, CEO, Fluent Cannabis
  • 12:25 PM – Lobe Sciences (CSE:LOBE) (OTC:GTSIF) – Philip J. Young, CEO & Director

The Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small-Cap companies, investors, and traders.

Learn about small-cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small-Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global Small-Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

Missed something? Get lifetime access to the video recordings here: https://events.benzinga.com/small-cap…

Education doesn't end here. Join us next Saturday, May 22 for a FULL DAY of nonstop trading lessons at the FREE Benzinga Boot Camp: https://events.benzinga.com/boot-camp

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

