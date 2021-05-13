4Front Mission And Homegrown Detroit Offer Cannabis Grow Workshop to Legacy Detroiters May 16

4Front Ventures Corp.'s (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF) cannabis brand Mission Dispensaries has teamed up with Homegrown Detroit to promote equitable access to the cannabis industry.

Mission Dispensaries as well as Terrapin Care Station, Viola Brands and Aunt Sparkies all agreed to sponsor a live stream cannabis grow seminar at 4Front's Om of Medicine retail location in Ann Arbor.

Cannabis geneticist and pioneering grower, DJ Short, will share his vast experience in cultivation with Homegrown Legacy Detroiters, cannabis entrepreneurs and those harmed by the War on Drugs, which adversely affected communities of color who continue to face obstacles when attempting to enter the adult-use cannabis industry.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 16, from 4:20 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, at which DJ Short will discuss the following topics:

Cannabis' history, cultivation, and culture

Basic- and advanced-level growing tips and techniques

Therapeutic aspects of the plant

Species variance of different cannabis strains

What you need to know about the quality selection process.

Kimberly Rustem of the Dept. of Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity called the emerging marijuana market a powerful opportunity to rectify decades of anti-cannabis laws.

“However, those who have been adversely impacted by the War on Drugs can often have a difficult time entering the new adult-use cannabis industry. This is due, in part, to a lack of access to capital, business space, technical support and regulatory compliance assistance,” Rustem said. “This live stream grow seminar will bring advice and mentorship from one of the world's best-known geneticists and breeders and raise critical funds to help Legacy Detroiters succeed."

DJ Short agreed, calling his participation in the Homegrown Detroit program a pleasure and an honor.

"Recognizing the balance this program brings to areas so negatively impacted by unjust prohibition policies was a no-brainer for me. Homegrown Detroit is beginning to clean up the mess caused by these failed policies of the past, and I couldn't be more excited to share my knowledge with Legacy Detroiters while raising awareness of this amazing initiative and its mission."

For more information on this unique event, visit:

DJ Short Grow Seminar Live Stream Event Facebook Page

https://detroitmeansbusiness.org/homegrown

https://4frontventures.com/

Photo Source: CNW Group/4Front