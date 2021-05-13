fbpx
Video: CEOs Of Urban-Gro, Aleafia Health & Item 9 Labs Talk Cannabis Markets

byBenzinga Cannabis
May 13, 2021 10:56 am
During the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference on Thursday morning, cannabis CEOs discussed the markets and their companies' prospects.

Check out presentations by:

  • 9:30 AM – Urban-Gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) – Bradley Nattrass, MBA, Co-Founder & CEO
  • 9:50 AM – Aleafia Health (TSX:AH) (OTC:ALEAF) – Geoffrey Benic, CEO
  • 10:10 AM – Item 9 Labs (OTCQX:INLB) – Andrew Bowden, CEO and Mike Weinberger, Chief Franchise Officer

The Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference bridges the gap between Small-Cap companies, investors, and traders.

Learn about small-cap investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Small-Cap investment opportunities, and connect with the global Small-Cap audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

