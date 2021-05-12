Discover the Right Forms of CBD for You

Products infused with Cannabidiol (CBD) span a wide range of categories, and each form of CBD has its purpose and place. But which one is right for you? Does swallowing a capsule or applying a body butter fit into your routine? How about mixing a powder blend with your drink, or using a face oil? Here’s what you should know about the available forms of CBD, and how to choose the right CBD product type for your wellness routine.

What is CBD and how is it extracted?

Cannabidiol — CBD for short — is one of the many phytocannabinoids that occur naturally in cannabis plants, including the hemp plant. Unlike Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is famously associated with marijuana, CBD is non-intoxicating. There are two categories of cannabinoids known so far: (1) phytocannabinoids: cannabinoids like CBD and THC that come from plants; and (2) endocannabinoids: cannabinoids produced by the body. So far, researchers have identified two endocannabinoids produced by the body: 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG) and anandamide.

When products are infused with CBD, it’s infused with an extract derived from the cannabis plant. It can be derived from marijuana with elevated THC, or hemp with ultra-low levels of THC. This process puts harvested hemp into a solvent, often an alcohol-based or petrochemical-based solvent, which draws out all the plant’s compounds. Once this process is complete, the solvent is then removed, leaving behind an extract that contains all compounds from in the source plant, including major and minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The extract is refined to remove unwanted materials such as lipids and fats, resulting in what’s called a full spectrum hemp extract ready to use in products.

Prima, a B Corp and whole body care brand, extracts their hemp extract using an alcohol-free, supercritical CO2 extraction process. This uses a clean, gentle process to separate the compounds from the hemp, with little exposure to damaging heat, and also results in a solvent-free extract. Once the extract is created, we send it through an additional process to remove the trace amounts of THC which occur naturally in hemp. The result is called a broad spectrum hemp extract, which is what we incorporate into all of our products.

What are some forms of CBD available?

There are a seemingly endless number of CBD products to choose from, from topicals to foods, and even the more outlandish (CBD-infused pillowcases, anyone?) Our list is a helpful roadmap for those exploring the ever-growing world of phytocannabinoids.

Edibles and Beverages:

From the casual snack to the gourmet dinner, foods infused with CBD are popping up in refrigerators and dinner tables everywhere. The many creative food infusions involve mixing in a CBD-infused butter or oil as an ingredient in a dish. Beverages are a fast-rising sub-category among the growing options for edibles, with coffee, seltzer, and juices all making an appearance on menus and grocery store shelves.

For those who want to make an infused beverage at home, Prima’s CBD powder blends make it simple: just stir in the contents of a single-serve package into any drink of choice. Choose from three options: a broad spectrum hemp extract-only formula, a daytime formula which pairs nootropics to help with focus*, and a nighttime formula paired with complementary botanicals to help you relax.*

Softgel capsules:

Precise measurements can be a challenge with some CBD product types, but pre-measured soft gel capsules simplify the process. Each capsule contains a precise amount of hemp extract, along with other oils and extracts. Prima’s bestselling The Daily vegan softgels blend broad spectrum hemp extract with clove bud, black pepper, and curcumin oils, all designed to help restore balance and support everyday stress resilience, mood, recovery, immunity, and sleep. Each softgel contains 15mg of CBD, verified by ISO/IEC-accredited third party laboratories.

Facial moisturizer:

Infused with broad spectrum hemp extract, facial moisturizers are specially formulated for the gentle skin on the face and neck. Combining the hemp extract with other hydrating botanicals, oils, and extracts supports a soft and youthful appearance. Our CBD face cream, The Afterglow, has been proven to improve skin hydration by 35%.

Body butter:

Ultra-hydrating and soothing, body butters are known for their rich and luxurious feel. CBD-infused body butters pair the cannabinoid with other hydrating oils and soothing, uplifting aromatics. Our Skin Therapy body butter is a friend to dry skin, uniting CBD with moisturizing components such as hemp seed oil, coconut oil, and shea butter.

Serums:

Used to revitalize dull, lifeless skin, serums infused with CBD deliver powerful moisture directly to where your face needs it most. Prima’s Enlightenment Serum blends broad spectrum hemp extract with vitamins like niacinamide, a form of B3 found to improve the appearance of skin, according to a 2004 study published in Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. Mix Enlightenment Serum into your moisturizer or use it on its own.

Facial oil:

CBD-infused face oil like Prima’s Night Magic gives skin a glowing boost. Prima has paired their broad spectrum hemp extract with other thoughtfully spruced ingredients, including prickly pear oil for a dewy, moisturizing appearance, hemp seed oil filled with omega-3s and omega 6s, and nourishing kukui oil with vitamins A, C, and E. In an independent clinical study that followed 30 women over 8 weeks, 90 percent reported that Night Magic helped their skin appear calmer and happier.

Bath soak:

Bath bombs with broad spectrum hemp extract allow the benefits of the cannabinoid head to toe. Coupled with classic bath bomb ingredients like epsom salts and lavender, our CBD bath bomb, the Soak It In bath gem, also introduces meadowfoam seed oil rich in nourishing long-chain fatty acids and antioxidants. Drop a bath gem in your next hot bath to enjoy the comforting minerals and soothing scents.

Tincture:

This CBD oil is a mix of hemp extract and a carrier oil, such as hemp seed oil or coconut oil.

Determining which form of CBD is the best fit

CBD products are not an all-or-nothing affair. With so many forms of CBD to choose from, there are plenty of options to meet specific health and wellness goals. A CBD face oil may be best for a youthful, radiant glow, while a capsule may be a better fit for all-over body balance.

Unsure where to start? Think about products you already use or routines you already have, and consider how CBD may elevate that ritual. A morning coffee with Prima’s Brain Fuel CBD powder blend can be a welcome addition to starting your day off on an alert and focused foot. A weekly hot bath can be elevated by Prima’s bestselling Soak It In Bath Gem.

The goal of CBD is not to interrupt your regular rhythms, but to enhance them.