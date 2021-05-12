Cannabis Retailer Columbia Care Rolls Out New National Retail Experience

Cannabis retailer Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) announced the launch of its new retail brand, Cannabist.

The move follows the company’s recent debut in Europe through its launch of a solid-fill cannabis powder capsule for medicinal use under the Ceed trademark in the United Kingdom.

The first retail shop under the Cannabist name is the recently launched retail location in Springville, Utah, which commenced sales on April 30.

The New York-based company plans to rebrand its existing dispensaries as Cannabist stores in Tempe, Arizona; Villa Park, Illinois and San Diego, California by the end of the month.

Columbia Care also intends to do the same for more than 80 new and existing locations over the next two years.

Cannabist locations will offer existing solutions, including a personal shopping platform, Virtual.Care, as well as a new proprietary web-based application poised to help customers find the right cannabis product.

The company’s main goal is to make shopping for cannabis as simple and approachable as possible.

“This new storefront brand represents the next step in the evolution of the dispensary model and will become a national standard in the years to come,” Columbia Care’s CEO Nicholas Vita said.

Jesse Channon, the company’s chief growth officer, said Cannabist shops will “become a hub for all those who incorporate cannabis into their lives.”

He called the rebrand of its retail locations a transition to a new experience.

“By investing in this transition now, we will provide a new experience for our existing community and look forward to welcoming new customers who will come to see cannabis in a whole new light," Channon said Wednesday.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash