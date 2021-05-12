fbpx
QQQ
-7.47
332.78
-2.3%
DIA
-4.61
347.49
-1.34%
SPY
-6.74
421.02
-1.63%
TLT
-1.24
138.28
-0.9%
GLD
-1.49
173.61
-0.87%

MedMen Shares Slightly Up On The Best Quarterly Net Loss Result Since It Went Public

byNina Zdinjak
May 12, 2021 12:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MedMen Shares Slightly Up On The Best Quarterly Net Loss Result Since It Went Public

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) reported Tuesday its third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial earnings with net revenue of $31.7 million, compared to $45.9 million in the same period of fiscal 2020.

Financial Highlights

The cannabis retailer further disclosed total net revenue from its operations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois, New York and Florida of $37.8 million, up 8.2% from the previous quarter.

Its gross margin rate was 42% in the quarter as compared to 53% in the second quarter.

The California-headquartered company also posted a net loss of $9.8 million, which took into account $32.2 million in tax provision benefit, versus a net loss of $68.9 million in the second quarter that counted for $24 million of tax provision expense.

According to MedMen, this is the company’s best net loss results since it went public.

Its retail adjusted EBITDA was $8.5 million, compared to $6.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020, for a 22.5% margin.

On March 27th, MedMen held assets under management of $487.3 million, counting cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million.

“The past quarter was defined by the reopening of retail stores, accelerated momentum in our turnaround plan and a shift towards growth,” Tom Lynch, chairman and CEO of MedMen stated. “As predicted, California began to rebound strongly as capacity restrictions in California fell away, with same-store sales up 2.3% quarter-over-quarter and April same-store sales up 11.9% over March.

“Over the next several quarters we plan to both accelerate our growth and move closer to profitability as we leverage our national brand recognition into opening new stores in Florida, California, Massachusetts and Illinois,” Lynch added.

Recent Activities

Last week MedMen announced the opening of its first Miami Beach, Florida location. The 4,263-square-foot retail store is located on Collins Avenue in the art deco neighborhood of South Beach. 

At the end of April, MedMen reported it had canceled its warrants to obtain 97.79 million Class B Subordinate Voting shares of the company. According to the company, the move came after the two consecutive quarters of positive retail cash flow.

Price Action

MedMen’s shares were trading 2.03% higher at 35 cents per share at the time of writing.

Related Content

 

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

MedMen CEO Says 'Future Has Never Been Brighter' On Heels Of $16M Private Placement Deal

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) raised CA$20 million ($16.05 million) by selling units at a price of CA$0.40 per unit. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 11, 2021

GAINERS: Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC: KALTF) shares closed up 35.6% at $0.03 read more

Ascend Wellness Holdings Plans To Raise $80M Via IPO, Debut On CSE, OTCQX Best Market

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. is poised to go public through an initial public offering of some 10 million shares of its Class A common stock at $8 per share. read more

The Week In Cannabis: The New Tilray, Jazz-GW Pharma, Earnings, M&A, And More

This was an eventful week for the cannabis industry. read more