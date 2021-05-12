These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in April

April was another fascinating month in OTC Markets trading, as cryptocurrency, international and cannabis securities continued to receive the majority of trading volumes.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) continued to see the most dollar volume at $8.7 billion in April, even amid a sharp pullback in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

Ethereum (ETH) Rising

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) took the No. 2 spot with $3.4 billion in April dollar volume, confirming that the cryptocurrency craze is not going anywhere anytime soon. With a 112% increase in volume, this security mirrors the price of Ethereum (ETH) garnered a lot of attention as its corresponding cryptocurrency broke out to new record highs in April.

The Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX:ETCG) also saw a heavy uptick in volume thanks to strong performance from Ethereum (ETH), with a 283% change in April dollar volume

International Securities on the Uptick

Several international names saw substantial trading activity during April, including Switzerland-based Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Canada-based BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQX:BBKCF), with the latter seeing an 83% increase in volume.

Other standouts included French bank BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY) and Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (OTCQX:RECAF), up 28% and 320% in dollar volume, respectively.

Cannabis Securities Still Attracting Attention

Cannabis securities are still seeing strong volume amid continued optimism surrounding widespread legalization, with Trulieve Cannabis Corporation (OTCQX:TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Curaleaf Hldngs Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) all making the top 10 in terms of April dollar volume.

OTCQB

In the OTCQB Venture Market, Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQB:VYGVF) took the top spot yet again with $721 million in volume. The company is experiencing sharp growth thanks to its commission-free crypto trading platform and attractive interest rates offered to users.

Just outside the top 10 in OTCQB Venture Market trading volume was Sysorex Inc. (OTCQB:SYSX), which saw its volume increase in April thanks to a reverse merger announcement with the largest Ethereum (ETH) mining company.

Other standouts in the OTCQB Market include CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY), MIND MEDICINE MINDMED INC. (OTCQB:MMEDF), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML), Investview Inc. (OTCQB:INVU), Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:INVU), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and Netlist, Inc (OTCQB:NLST).

Below are the 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in April:

OTCQX

Company Name Symbol Country April Dollar Volume Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) GBTC USA $8,729,447,038 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE USA $3,437,918,552 Roche Holding Ltd RHHBY Switzerland $1,076,913,301 BIGG Digital Assets Inc. BBKCF Canada $357,736,468 Trulieve Cannabis Corporation TCNNF USA $351,537,253 Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) ETCG USA $295,399,687 BNP Paribas BNPQY France $276,927,396 Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTBIF USA $276,380,450 Curaleaf Hldgs Inc. CURLF USA $213,317,371 HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HVBTF Canada $199,931,316

OTCQB