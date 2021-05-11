fbpx
QQQ
-0.45
326.21
-0.14%
DIA
-4.92
352.74
-1.41%
SPY
-3.82
421.92
-0.91%
TLT
-0.78
138.60
-0.57%
GLD
-0.01
172.15
-0.01%

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/11 Ft. Aleafia CEO Geoffrey Benic Talking Earnings, Europe, And More

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 11, 2021 5:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/11 Ft. Aleafia CEO Geoffrey Benic Talking Earnings, Europe, And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoked with Geoffrey Benic, CEO of Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) who discussed the current status of the company, earnings and plans for the future as well as the benefits of targeting the medicinal Cannabis market.  
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:
·     Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF)
·     Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF)
·     Tilray (TSE: TLRY)
·     Curaleaf Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CURLF)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Media

Related Articles

Aleafia Q1 Revenue Drops 51% YoY, Medical And Rec Cannabis Revenue Increases, Reflects Product Portfolio Expansion

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) revealed Tuesday its revenue had dropped by 51% year-over-year to $7.07 million in the first three months of 2021. read more

Aleafia's Net Revenue Jumpx 391% In 2019, Cannabis Company Posts $9.8M Q4 Net Loss

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 11, 2021

GAINERS: Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC: KALTF) shares closed up 35.6% at $0.03 read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 10, 2021

GAINERS: Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares closed up 17.18% at $4.16 read more