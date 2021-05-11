China Bans All Synthetic Cannabinoids

This article by Franca Quarneti was originally published on El Planteo, and appears here with permission.

The Chinese government has announced that all synthetic cannabinoids will be included in the list of banned drugs.

What are synthetic cannabinoids?

Synthetic cannabinoids are manufactured chemicals that target the same receptors in the brain as the natural cannabinoids in marijuana.

China relied on a warning issued by the FDA in 2018 against synthetic cannabinoids, where the FDA states that they "can be toxic and cause serious side effects different from marijuana." While numerous studies have been conducted since then, the FDA has not yet retracted its recommendations.

This is the second time that China has banned an entire category of substances, following the veto of fentanyl-related drugs in 2019.

In addition, the authorities announced a ban on 18 other psychoactive substances. According to a press release, the changes will come into effect on July 1.

The Chinese government has not yet communicated the sanctions that will be associated with this new ban. But it should be noted that China regularly executes people convicted of drug-related offenses.

Photo Via Unsplash