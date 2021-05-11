The Current State Of Cannabis In Mexico

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission.

Is Cannabis legal in Mexico?

The short answer is that it depends on the use. Mexico is in the process of

cannabis legalization. As of today, the harvesting, growing, transporting, and sale

of adult use cannabis is expressly prohibited by law and sanctioned by the Federal

Criminal Code. However, there are specific rules in place for medical use allowing

such activities. Cannabis is expressly treated as a pharmacological product and

excludes regulation of dietary or food supplements and herbal remedies (i.e. CBD

oils and extracts). Also, adult use is allowed provided you have a judicial resolution

known as an “amparo”, similar to an injunction in the U.S.

Is Hemp legal in Mexico?

Although current legislation does not differentiate cannabis from hemp, the current

Cannabis Bill makes a distinction between cannabis and non-psychoactive

cannabis or industrial hemp with a threshold at 1% THC. If and when the bill is

approved, hemp will be regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural

Development (SADER), and will have specific rules, different from those that will

apply to psychoactive cannabis.

Are Cannabis medical products legal in Mexico?

Yes. Medical products have been fully authorized for its use in Mexico. Such

products must comply with the requirements that apply for pharmacological

products in addition to other sanitary control measures. Cultivation, manufacturing,

sale, import and related activities do require a special authorization. Patients

seeking cannabis medication must have a controlled prescription form an

authorized medical professional.

If CBD is not legal in Mexico yet, why do I see people buying and selling

products?

With very few exceptions, most CBD products currently sold through social media

or online platforms do not have government authorizations and/or were illegally

imported into Mexico. Law enforcement is increasingly taking action to seize and

crack down on these activities.

Can I grow Cannabis in Mexico?

Cultivation is currently authorized only for medical use, provided certain conditions

and special requirements are met. For adult or recreational use, an “amparo” may

be obtained from a court for home grow. The current bill, if approved, will allow

personal cultivation of up to eight plants per household and for commercial

purposes.

Can I consume Cannabis in Mexico?

Cannabis consumption in Mexico exists within a gray area. An individual can have

possession of no more than 5 grams of cannabis without being arrested.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, administrative sanctions may apply (fines and

detention under 72 hours). As mentioned above, an “amparo” may be obtained

through a legal procedure that could take between 6-12 months based on the

Supreme Court’s ruling in which total prohibition of its consumption was declared

unconstitutional.

Can I export Cannabis products to Mexico?

Only medical products are authorized for customs entrance into Mexico. Such

products may have special authorization from the Federal Commission for the

Protection against Sanitary Risks (COFEPRIS).

When should I be able to invest in the Cannabis industry in Mexico?

It is uncertain if or when the Cannabis Bill will be approved. We expect certain

changes to be implemented in the short and medium-term for a gradual

legalization. This said, the industry for medical and scientific research is open and

opportunities are available to participate throughout the value chain.

