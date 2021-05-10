NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis' CBD Co. Launches Water With Social Equity Focus

DEFY, a performance CBD beverage brand co-founded by pro football Hall-of-Famer Terrell Davis, has released high-performance alkaline water containing no CBD.

Dubbed DEFY Water, the product is exclusively sold at Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) stores and online worldwide.

“As always, we're putting our values at the center of this launch, and every entity we partner with —be it a media outlet supporting the rollout or a premium retailer like Sprouts— was handpicked by our team because they understand and support our commitment to non-performative social engagement,” Davis told Benzinga.

The former athlete continued to explain that DEFY's mission is not only to be the black, woman, and veteran-owned and operated performance brand of choice in the wellness space, but also to give back in truly substantial ways.

The launch of DEFY Water provides another opportunity to generate resources for these communities by following a “donation per purchase” model where a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold will benefit the Center for African American Health, the National Association of Women Business Owners and Disabled American Veterans.

To date, over $600,000 have been given back to DEFY's focus communities. The brand hopes to reach the $1 million mark by 2022.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: