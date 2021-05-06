fbpx
Poseidon Launches $50M Fund To Support Post-Seed Stage Cannabis Companies

byJavier Hasse
May 6, 2021 5:49 pm
Poseidon, one of the longest-running dedicated cannabis investment funds, recently launched the Poseidon Garden Fund in partnership with CanopyBoulder founder Patrick Rea and former CanopyBoulder director of operations, Celia Daly.

The $50 million fund will invest in roughly 20 companies across all cannabis verticals, focusing on post-seed stage businesses. All companies that receive investment will have access to the Poseidon Garden Fund Mastermind, a peer-to-peer network that supports founders in ways they need but don't often receive. The program includes monthly calls, exclusive meet-ups at industry events, an annual in-person retreat and active assistance from the Poseidon Garden Fund team and network.

“The post-seed stage provides a natural point for the Poseidon Garden Fund to deploy capital and generate value for our investors before Series A investors drive up valuations,” said Morgan Paxhia, managing partner of Poseidon. “For active and knowledgeable investors, post-seed is the stage where they know the greatest alpha can be generated in the cannabis industry.”

