MedMen Opens Cannabis Dispensary In Miami Beach

Following two consecutive quarters of positive retail cash flow, MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE:MMEN) (OTC:MMNFF) has announced the opening of its first Miami Beach, Florida location.

The 4,263-square-foot retail store is located on Collins Avenue in the art deco neighborhood of South Beach.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Miami community with the opening of our MedMen South Beach dispensary,” Tom Lynch, chairman and CEO of MedMen, said in a statement.

“MedMen has a strong reputation for quality service to the medical marijuana community, and our highly educated associates make shopping with us a breeze, regardless of your experience with cannabis. We remain committed to the highest standards of quality, inclusivity and customer service, and our Miami location deepens our commitment to Florida and the people there,” Lynch added.

The Local Response: “We are incredibly excited to work with MedMen and look forward to continuing this partnership as MedMen continues to expand across the state,” said Karen Basha Egozi, CEO of Epilepsy Florida, an agency that oversees epilepsy programs and services sponsored by the State of Florida.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo also referred to MedMen’s Miami opening in a press release. “As Senate District 38 continues to grow at a rapid rate, it is important that the people of our community with significant illnesses, such as PTSD and chronic pain, have access to medical cannabis.”

MMNFF Price Action: MedMen shares lost 1.02% Wednesday, closing at 34 cents.