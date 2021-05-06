Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Phyto, HERBL, Treez, Fyllo, Auxly, AgraFlora, Viridis

Phyto Extractions Announces Departure Of Interim CEO

Phyto Extractions Inc., formerly known as Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd., (CSE:XTRX) (FRA: D2EP), said last Friday it had parted ways with J. Scott Munro, the company’s interim CEO and director.

Munro, who said he wanted to pursue “new external ventures,” will be replaced with a new permanent candidate.

Donald Dinsmore, chief operating officer of the British Columbia-based company, said that during Munro’s tenure Phyto Extractions had seen "vast improvements across operations and the financial health of the company.”

Mark Shamber Joins HERBL As CFO

California-based cannabis distributor and supplier HERBL has tapped Mark Shamber to oversee its financial department.

Shamber brings over thirty years of finance experience in the food and grocery supply industry, the company reported Monday.

Previously, Shamber served as CFO at SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) and was senior vice president, CFO, and treasurer at United Natural Foods, Inc.

HERBL's CEO Mike Beaudry is looking forward to working with Shamber, now that the company is “at a distinct growth stage as the cannabis market matures.”

The company has been reinforcing its leadership team over the past period. In February, Tom Grillea opted to join HERBL as the new chief revenue officer, ahead of the appointment of Josh Held as the new chief strategy officer.

Treez Names Shon Wedde VP Of Engineering

Treez, a seed-to-sale and cannabis retail software platform, said Monday it has welcomed Shon Wedde as vice president of engineering.

Wedde has over two decades of engineering experience, having worked at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), RightNow Technologies, Aspect Communications, and Janna Systems. He also founded three startups.

John Yang, Treez CEO, is reportedly excited that Wedde agreed to join the company because his "expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our world-class engineering operations."

Based in Oakland, California, the company raised some $13 million in September through a Series B Investment Round led by Intrinsic Capital Partners.

Treez utilized the proceeds to enter into legal state retailers for business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) trading.

Fyllo Names New CFO, CLO, And Head Of People

Cannabis technology platform Fyllo announced Tuesday that it had strengthened its leadership team by welcoming Mamta Patel, Travis Moyer and Tracey Felter into its ranks.

Patel, who agreed to oversee Fyllo's finance department, brings vast executive experience gained from having served as executive director of finance, business developmenta and corporate development at OneSource Virtual and as well as Freeman Spogli.

Moyer, an attorney and veteran cannabis executive, will serve as chief legal officer at the Chicago-based Fyllo. Previously he was vice president of business development at Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF).

Felter, before joining Fyllo, worked as head of human resources for The Media eXchange, a Chicago start-up.

"These are three critical roles that will enable Fyllo to aggressively scale across the cannabis sector as well as other highly regulated industries," Chad Bronstein, CEO and co-founder of Fyllo, said.

Auxly Names Andrea Fraser As Chief People Officer

Cannabis-focused CPG company, Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX:CBWTF), has tapped Andrea Fraser to serve as chief people officer.

Fraser has vast knowledge of leading people as well as culture strategies and initiatives for CPG and digital marketing companies. Prior to this, she was director of global human resources at Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY).

In her new role, Fraser will oversee the company’s human resources department.

“We believe she is the right leader in helping us continue to build an engaged, inclusive, and high-performing culture at Auxly, which will be vital for us as we move forward in executing on our corporate growth strategy in 2021 and beyond,” Auxly CEO Hugo Alves said Wednesday.

AgraFlora Organics Taps Fiona Fitzmaurice To Serve As CFO

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE:AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTC:AGFAF) disclosed Wednesday it has appointed Fiona Fitzmaurice as its new CFO.

Fitzmaurice, who succeeds former CFO Peter Nguyen, has more than 14 years of experience in accounting and financial control.

She is a Chartered Professional Accountant who served with both private companies and public issuers.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Fiona to AgraFlora’s management team as we continue to evolve the Company’s streamlined corporate strategy and execute on our near-term goal of generating revenues from our core assets,” said Elise Coppens, CEO of AgraFlora.

Viridis Laboratories Hires Another Scientist

Cannabis testing facility Viridis Laboratories has hired an additional scientist at its Lansing location.

David Walls, who has extensive knowledge in organic chemistry, data collection and laboratory procedures, will be responsible for testing cannabis samples.

“Scientists on our staff play a key role in performing cutting-edge accurate testing that helps cannabis businesses provide high-quality and safe products to Michigan consumers,” Viridis CEO Greg Michaud said Wednesday.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash