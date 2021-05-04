fbpx
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/04 Ft. Aurora, Tilray, Sundial, Hydrofarm & More

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 4, 2021 6:22 pm
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse looked into the following publicly-traded companies:

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)
  • High Tide Inc (OTC:HITIF)
  • Tilray (OTC:TLRY)
  • Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL)
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF)
  • Lowell Farms Inc (OTC:LOWLF)
  • Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC:ACRGF)
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:HYFM)
  • Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Meet The Hosts:

