Fluence And Harbor Farmz Install Energy-Efficient LED Lighting

LED lighting equipment provider Fluence by OSRAM, together with cannabis grower Harbor Farmz, announced Tuesday they had installed Fluence’s LED lighting solutions in the cultivator's facility and tissue culture lab.

Kalamazoo, Michigan-based Harbor Farmz operates a 35,850 sq. ft. state-of-the-art growing and processing facility with a tissue culture lab, now equipped with Fluence’s energy-efficient LED lighting technology. Harbor Farmz cultivates with living soil to bring a variety of hand-crafted, organic cannabis products to Michigan consumers.

Harbor Farmz, through this collaboration, is reviewing options to help strengthen the company’s genetic inventory with improved cannabis strains. As per data from LeafLink, Harbor Farmz is the fourth cannabis provider out of 100 in Michigan, from which retailers acquire cannabis flower. What’s more, Harbor Farmz owns three of the top 10 best-selling varieties of cannabis flower in the state.

“My vision in launching Harbor Farmz last year was to elevate cannabis production in Michigan by establishing efficient growing strategies, taking a fully organic approach, deeply understanding soil chemistry and developing a sophisticated genetic library that we can share cuttings from for years to come,” said CEO and founder Michael Ward.

“Precision is key. We’re continually refining our processes and elemental parameters while integrating advanced technologies like Fluence’s LED lighting into our growing environment. Collaborating with Fluence enables my team to create efficiencies in our cultivation and harvest methodologies to deliver the best medicine that will benefit our customers,” Ward said.

David Cohen, CEO of Fluence said they are thrilled to team up with “the cutting-edge cultivators at Harbor Farmz to advance what’s possible in cannabis production.”

