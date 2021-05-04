New Platform Allows Cannabis Companies To Advertise On RollingStone.com, USA Today, Elle, Variety

It is no secret that the cannabis industry’s advertising options are still quite limited, despite rapid growth in the space and growing acceptance of the plant.

And its not just laws that prevent these companies from advertising. Most traditional media outlets and social media platforms have strict policies when it comes to cannabis ads.

Seeking to address this problem, FlowerShop Media has built a platform it calls The Cannabis Media Marketplace, which enables companies to leverage mainstream ad platform opportunities. Launching in mid-May, this new method of building ad campaigns seeks to eliminate the risks facing both advertisers and publishers by taking the responsibility of ensuring compliance where the ads are running while exposing brands to completely new consumers.

“Mainstream advertising is nearly impossible for the cannabis industry. At FlowerShop Media, we knew there had to be a way for cannabis brands to promote their products safely and effectively. To find the solution, we completely reinvented media buying and are launching The Cannabis Media Marketplace. Now, any cannabis brand can confidently advertise their products with a wider audience and be in full compliance,” FlowerShop Media CEO David Breckling told Benzinga.

With the launch of The Cannabis Media Marketplace, cannabis, CBD, and hemp advertisers will now be able to:

Advertise their products to the masses on sites like RollingStone.com, USA Today, Elle and Variety, reaching beyond trade publications and enthusiast sites.

Ensure compliance with local and state laws governing cannabis and advertising to people aged 21 or older.

Find ways to promote products across thousands of desktop, mobile sites and via connected TV with ad formats that include display, mobile, video, native, direct mail and digital out-of-home.

