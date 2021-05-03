Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Fire & Flower, Acreage, cbdMD, Greenlane & KushCo, Digital Venture

Delic Holdings Appoints Dr. Eric Janusson As Lead Chemist

Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd., a licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory, has appointed Dr. Eric Janusson as its lead chemist.

The news was released Wednesday by psychedelic wellness-focused company Delic Holdings Inc. (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF), which plans to acquire the laboratory.

Janusson, who specializes in real-time methods for the quantification and characterization of sensitive chemical intermediates, earned his Ph.D. in analytical chemistry at the University of Victoria in 2017.

Dr. Markus Roggen, Director of Delic Corp & Founder of CBDV, said he was excited to have Janusson on board.

"[Janusson] is instrumental to combine our analytical platforms with our machine learning capabilities," Roggen added.

Fire & Flower Appoints Nadia Vattovaz To Serve As COO, Names New CFO

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF) (OTCQX:FFLWF) said Thursday it had appointed Nadia Vattovaz to serve as chief operating officer after having served as CFO and executive vice-president for several years.

The Toronto-based company hired Judy Adam to replace Vattovaz and oversee the company’s finance department.

Previously, Adam worked at MAV Beauty Brands as CFO after nearly two decades at Corus Entertainment.

Adam’s “impressive understanding of digital technology and consumer packaged goods coincides extremely well with our strategic focus and her extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets will be a strong accelerator to our aggressive growth plans,” Fire & Flower President and CEO Trevor Fencott said.

Acreage Appoints Former Curaleaf Exec Katrina Yolen As CMO

Vertically integrated cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF) has tapped Katrina Yolen to oversee its marketing department.

The move comes on the heels of finalizing the sale of the company’s Florida operations to Red White & Bloom Brands, Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTCQX:RWBYF).

Yolen has over 15 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, having worked at Kraft Foods and GlaxoSmithKline.

Prior to this, Yolen served as senior vice president of marketing at Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF). She also worked at Dancing Deer Baking Company and Weetabix.

Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage, is “thrilled to welcome Katrina to the Acreage team.”

Her “unique background, which combines traditional CPG brand management and cannabis, is exactly what Acreage needs to further expand its marketing and commercialization capabilities,” Caldini said Thursday.

cbdMD Hires Dr. Sibyl Swift As VP Of Scientific & Regulatory Affairs

Cannabidiol brand, cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) has welcomed Dr. Sibyl Swift to its ranks after her stint as a regulatory consultant to oversee the company’s regulatory initiatives last year.

Swift agreed to serve as vice president for scientific and regulatory affairs at the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company.

In addition, she was recently named co-chair of cbdMD Therapeutics, alongside the company’s General Counsel Lance Blundell.

“We have had the good fortune to be able to work with Dr. Swift over the past several months as she has guided cbdMD in its Novel Food Applications with the United Kingdom’s Food Standards Agency and the European Food Safety Authority,” said Martin Sumichrast, chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD.

Swift previously served as senior vice president for regulatory affairs at the Natural Products Association.

Greenlane & KushCo Announce Leadership Team For Proposed Merged Company

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) jointly announced the leadership team poised to lead their proposed, combined Greenlane and KushCo enterprise.

The two companies merged in an all-stock deal last month.

Under the terms of the deal, KushCo agreed to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenlane with KushCo shareholders hanging on to around 49.9% of the combined company and Greenlane shareholders the remaining 50.1%.

Upon closing the transaction, KushCo co-founder, chairman and CEO Nick Kovacevich, will become CEO of the joint company. Greenlane's Bill Mote will be appointed as CFO, while its co-founder Aaron LoCascio will become president, as previously announced.

On Friday, the company disclosed the names of six of its seven-member board of directors:

William Bine, chief operating officer

Rhiana Barr, chief people officer

Douglas Fischer, general counsel

Richard Finlow, managing director for Europe

Michael Cellucci, president of CPG sales

Andrew Goodman, senior vice president of packaging

Additional senior leadership positions of the combined company will be named at a later date.

"We are thrilled to be assembling a best-in-class leadership team with decades of combined experience in cannabis and CPG," KushCo Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Nick Kovacevich said.

Former Comedy Central General Manager Dave Bernath Joins Board of Digital Venture Partners

Digital Venture Partners, a majority black-owned venture company that invests in African American-owned cannabis startups, has welcomed TV executive Dave Bernath to its board.

In his new role, Bernath will advise DVP on several mainstream media projects, which the company plans to announce soon.

Bernath brings more than two decades of experience of “growing audiences for top content brands across traditional and emerging platforms.”

He currently serves as director of business development and content strategy at Wurl.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash