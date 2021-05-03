6 Cannabis Gifts For Mother's Day: CBD, Pre-Rolls And More

Let’s be honest: only mothers really know what it means to be a mother and raise children. Not even pregnant moms-to-be have a clue what they’re in for, much less those of the male persuasion.

Yup, that’s right. Being a mother is simultaneously the most fulfilling and most challenging job in the world. The things that matter the most never come easy.

Whether a stay-at-home mom or a working mom, one thing is certain: it’s nearly impossible to find time for oneself. Mothers often seem to be on an endless and essential search for stress relief, relaxation, getting some exercise, meditating or whatever it is that helps them take care of their own wellbeing, health and happiness.

That’s why for this International Mother’s Day, you might want to say thank you to your mom with an original cannabis-inspired gift.

Acknowledge everything she has done, and continues to do for you, by introducing her to CBD-infused relaxation and exquisite skin care products. Or, if she is already a fan of Mary Jane — many moms are — then get her just the right gift to ease and open her mind even further.

I am sure there is a cannabis-infused gift that every mom would appreciate, from bath salts, soaks and scrubs to oils, lotions, creams and on to edibles and pre-rolls.

Clearly cannabis is a healthier choice than alcohol or a box of chocolates. As we know from a wide body of research, cannabis provides a healthy sense of relaxation without the annoying and unhealthy side effects of alcohol.

If mom is unfamiliar with the world of cannabis, perhaps now is the time to explain the benefits of and difference between THC and CBD products. Whether she is feels like getting high or simply relaxing in a hot tub, or both, there are many products to be had. And remember, CBD-infused products are for everyone!

Mothers Unite

Among mothers, who all know what it’s like to face daily challenges. Let’s honor each other and pick out some gifts to share. For that reason, I’ve crafted several ideas to help you choose the perfect marijuana-inspired gift for those women who are lovingly doing life’s most challenging job.

Let's start with the Santa Barbara County-licensed cannabis cultivator Autumn Brands and its Nourishing Muscle + Joint Salve. This cannabis-infused topical contains 400mg of full-spectrum, pesticide-free cannabis (ratio 1:7). It is rich in terpenes, cannabinoids, and magnesium. It should bring muscle and joint relief, provide general body relaxation and better sleep quality for somewhere between $45 and $60, depending on the dispensary.

Courtesy image.

CBD brand Green Eagle is not only for professional athletes, with the NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as its spokesman; it is for all outdoor adventurers, sports enthusiasts and moms on the go. Back and muscle daily aches and pains are often part of a “mom’s job,” and Green Eagle’s Max Relief Freeze Spray may help you deal with it. It is THC-free, made with hemp-derived CBD, arnica, camphor and menthol, using nanotechnology that enables better absorption. It is priced at $39.99.

Courtesy image.

A women-owned CBD brand should know what women want, right? That’s why our list of Mother’s Day cannabis gifts includes TONIC CBD’s Outer Space CBD + CBG Body Butter rich in plant-derived butter, oils, and essential fatty acids to moisturize and nourish your skin. CBD and CBG compounds in the product will provide much-needed antioxidant effects. Outer Space CBD + CBG comes in two sizes, 1 oz and 4 oz, with prices from $15 to $65.

Courtesy image.

Cannabis delivery company Ganja Goddess was thinking of moms and those who will celebrate them when it decided to offer a special 15% discount on a variety of cannabis and CBD products from May 1-9. Just use the discount code CANNAMOM.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash.

Now a little something for those moms who are known for supporting good causes. Is there a better gift for mom than one that shows you understand what she's passionate about? Justice Joints Pre-Rolls, a brand that donates 100% of its profits, has teamed up with the Last Prisoner Project, which supports criminal record expungement and release and reentry programs with its profits. One full gram of high-grade cannabis is $10. You can get her a few!

Courtesy image.

Nugg Club, a cannabis subscription box, is all in for Mother's Day this year. The Club is offering $30 off the first box with the code CLUBMOM. Furthermore, it has also designed something special — a full Mother’s Day curated set of products that include drinks, edibles, flower, pre-rolls, topicals and vapes. Though Nugg Club gift boxes are usually priced at $99, they contain products valued up to $225.

Courtesy image.