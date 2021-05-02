New Cannabis Products: Lil Wayne's New Strain, Wayne Coyne's Brand, A Non-Alcoholic Spirit

As the cannabis market expands, it's not easy to keep track of the many products launching every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Mr. Carter OG



GKUA, the cannabis brand founded by Lil Wayne, released a limited “sneak preview” of its new exclusive flower strain, Mr. Carter OG, in select California dispensaries. A larger, widespread release across California is scheduled for May.

The Mr. Carter OG strain was developed in partnership with 3C Farms, a heralded LA-based cultivator that has been in the game for two decades.

Love Yer Brain

Flaming Lips’ frontman, Wayne Coyne, launched his own cannabis brand, Love Yer Brain, which debuted in his home state of Oklahoma and released in partnership with Sands Lane Ventures and Ojos Del Mundo.

With a focus on inspiring creativity, the Flaming Lips aligns with Coyne’s persona and his love of art and music. The first product line for Love Yer Brain features brain-shaped gummies, available in three flavors (watermelon, green apple, raspberry) and two potencies (10mg and 25mg per gummy).

“Being authentic is key to having a successful cannabis brand, and I can’t think of a better person to be aligned with than Wayne Coyne, who has been instrumental in promoting creativity throughout his life in his music and art,” Sands Lane Ventures founder Evan Eneman told Benzinga.

Pamos

Pamos is a non-alcoholic cannabis spirit crafted from natural ingredients. It's also low in sugar and light on THC and CBD.

Available in a 750ml bottle (enough for roughly 16 servings), Pamos is crafted in California with locally sourced ingredients. The drink comes in two strengths: the "Micro Dose," which features 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per serving and costs $60 and the "Low Dose," which features 6mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per serving and costs $65.

Pamos is infused with citrus, sweet fruit and aromatic herbs and spices.

"Our vision at Pamos is to use our product line to break down barriers and remove any stigma that consumers may associate with cannabis consumption. We firmly believe that beverages that mimic the ritual and form of a traditional cocktail will help broaden the consumer set and provide the canna-curious consumer with an easy entry point into cannabis,” David Mukpo, Pamos’ CEO and co-founder, told Benzinga. “Our commitment is to meet the growth in the beverage segment with premium quality products that fit into mainstream consumption habits and address consumer focus on health and wellness. By combining cocktail form and cannabis function, Pamos provides people a way to enjoy the moment without any regrets."

