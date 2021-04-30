Green Thumb Industries Raises $217M, Closes Senior Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Notes

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), the owner of Rise dispensaries, has raised $217 million to retire its existing $105-million senior secured debt due May 2023.

The Chicago-based company said Friday that it has finalized a senior non-brokered private placement financing via the issuance of senior secured notes.

The notes, which will mature on April 30, 2024, carry an interest of 7% on a yearly basis and are payable quarterly.

In addition, the financing allows GTI to lend an additional $33 million over the next 12 months.

Buyers of the notes obtained a total of 1,459,043 warrants, each allowing the purchase of one subordinate voting share of GTI at $32.68 per share in 60 months following the issuance.

"This financing represents the industry-leading cost of capital in the legal cannabis industry and strengthens our balance sheet," GTI Founder and CEO Ben Kovler said in a statement.

The move also enables the company to shift focus on the building of shareholder value "through strategic investments to scale our existing operations in addition to accretive M&A opportunities," Kovler added.

GTI was recently granted local financial incentives to build a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility at the Warwick Valley Office and Technology Corporate Park in New York.

The incentives — coming from Orange County, New York's Industrial Development Agency — include "sales and use tax exemption, mortgage recording tax exemption, a 15-year property tax abatement and the issuance of taxable revenue bonds," according to the report.

