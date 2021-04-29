Video: Cannabis Insider Ft. Precision Extracts' CTO, Docklight Brands' CEO, HempFusion Wellness' CMO

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

On Thursday's show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse spoke with Nick Tennant, Founder & CTO of Precision Extracts, Damian Marano, CEO of Docklight Brands, and Ola Lessard, CMO of HempFusion Wellness Inc (OTC:CBDHF).

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Columbia Care (OTC:CCHWF)

(OTC:CCHWF) Akerna Corp (NASDAQ:KERN)

(NASDAQ:KERN) Flowr Corp (OTC:FLWPF)

Meet The Hosts:

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.