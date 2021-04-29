CBD Company Premium Jane Rolls Out Delta 8 Gummies, Tinctures

CBD company Premium Jane recently confirmed the rollout of several Delta-8 products, reports Marijuana Business Daily.

The new products – 625mg Delta-8 gummies and a line of 1,000mg Delta-8 tinctures – are available on the company’s website.

While insufficiently studied, Delta 8 is considered a cannabis plant-derived compound that impacts the brain and central nervous system and could help with the treatment of various conditions.

A cannabinoid, Delta 8 does not produce a psychoactive response in most people, though in high doses it can.

What makes Delta 8 THC an attractive compound for CBD companies is that it is a derivative of hemp, which is legal on the federal level.

“One of the goals since day one here at Premium Jane has been to emphasize product research and development,” Premium Jane co-founder Jeff Yauck stated. “Delta 8 is one of the most exciting avenues of recent hemp-derived product development, and our team has worked tirelessly to deliver formulas that are as user-friendly as they are effective.”

He called the introduction of Delta 8 a new avenue for Premium Jane.

“This is an incredibly exciting new avenue for us, and we are beyond thrilled to finally launch the Delta-8 product lineup.”

Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash.