Vireo Launches Its First Line Of Ground Medical Cannabis Flower In New York

Vireo Health International, Inc. (CSE:VREO) (OTCQX:VREOF) is introducing its first line of ground medical cannabis flower in New York.

The new product, expanded to include four strains, will be available at all four of Vireo's New York-based retail locations as well as via home delivery.

The stores – located in Queens, Albany, White Plains and Binghamton – will sell the flower line in 3.5-gram and 7-gram jars.

The line will feature Indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains, including Killer Kush, Wedding Cake and a Kosher-approved Tangie Kush.

The New York company intends to expand its ground flower line to over 20 cannabis strains by September.

The move comes after the Empire State became the 15th in the U.S. to legalize cannabis at the end of March, which opened the door to allowing the consumption of cannabis flower.

"Allowing the sale of medical cannabis in its natural form – as a dry flower – is the most effective way to reduce the cost of medical cannabis," Vireo Chairman and CEO Dr. Kyle Kingsley said Thursday.

"By offering dry flower, we can increase patient accessibility, affordability and greatly expand our product offerings," Kingsley added.

Vireo Health CMO, Dr. Stephen Dahmer, contends that allowing dry flower into the medical cannabis program will reduce the number of people who buy cannabis from illicit markets and often consume unsafe and untested products.

"In the illicit market, there is no tracking of a product's potency nor its potential contamination with pesticides, heavy metals, or other adulterants," he stressed.

Photo Source: PRNewsfoto/Vireo Health, Inc.