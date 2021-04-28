Why Hexo Stock Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Technical Pattern

Hexo Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) rallied Wednesday amid an announcement that company's Masson-Angers cultivation campus received the Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard certification. This certification is the leading standard for medical cannabis cultivation, Hexo said.

Hexo gained 12.91% Wednesday, closing at $6.56.

Here's a technical look at the stock chart.

Hexo Daily Chart Analysis

The stock is nearing the end of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern.

The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation.

The 50-day moving average may hold as a place of resistance on the chart and the 200-day moving average is a potential area of support.

Key Hexo Levels To Watch