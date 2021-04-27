Cannabis Movers & Shakers: FarmaceuticalRX, Terranueva, U.S. Cannabis Council

FarmaceuticalRX Hires Jeffrey Skirvin As COO

Vertically integrated medical marijuana company FarmaceuticalRX has tapped Jeffrey Skirvin to serve as its new chief operating officer.

Skirvin, a seasoned food and beverage industry expert with over two decades of operational leadership experience, previously served as executive vice president of operations at Chelten House Products.

He also worked at Advanced Refreshment/Niagara Bottling, Nestle Confections and Snacks, and Nestle Waters North America.

“Jeff brings expertise optimizing and scaling operations, developing green facilities, producing high-quality organic products, and building and mentoring successful teams,” FarmaceuticalRX CEO and Founder Rebecca Myers said Tuesday.

Terranueva Announces A Series Of Management Changes

Terranueva Corporation (CSE:TEQ) welcomed to its ranks Jean-Luc Landry, an economic expert and the lead director at Garda World Security Corporation.

Landry agreed to serve as executive chairman of the board and CEO of the Montreal-based company.

Simultaneously, Terranova appointed Gérard Landry to serve as director, president and chief operating officer.

Sylvain Tremblay was named director, bringing more than three decades of experience in the construction industry.

Gérard Landry, P.Eng., served as vice president, as well as president and principal shareholder of the firm X-Per-X inc for 30 years.

Terranueva also disclosed its decision to part ways with Louis Doyle, Alain Bureau and Patrice Boily, who served as the company's directors, and Peter Polatos who was interim president and CEO.

"Terranueva has the required foundations to achieve its vision and strategic goals, and I am excited that these organizational changes will accelerate its development," Jean-Landry said Tuesday.

U.S. Cannabis Council Appoints Tahir Johnson As Director of Social Equity and Inclusion

The U.S. Cannabis Council (USCC) said Tuesday it has appointed Tahir Johnson to serve as director of social equity and inclusion.

During the first three months, Johnson said he would gather industry stakeholders from the equity community and invite them into the discussion.

He will also support and encourage USCC members to progress with their “social equity goals.”

“We’re on the precipice of federal cannabis legalization, and while there is much opportunity to be had, I am acutely interested in who has access to the opportunity,” said Johnson, who hosts the Cannabis Diversity Report podcast.

Previously, Johnson served as business development and diversity equity and inclusion manager with the National Cannabis Industry Association.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash