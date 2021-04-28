Cannabis Delivery Service Zip Run Teams With Payments Platform AeroPay

The Boston-area cannabis delivery platform Zip Run has teamed up with cannabis payments platform AeroPay with the aim of facilitating cannabis delivery and pickup services.

The Zip Run-AeroPay Deal

Under the partnership, cannabis companies can generate new revenue streams and provide their consumers with convenient online ordering options.

The combination relies on AeroPay’s payments API to manage bank-to-bank transactions between businesses and consumers on the Zip Run platform. In addition, the platform enables dispensaries to set up “storefronts” where consumers can place, purchase and track their orders and then pay via AeroPay.

Zip Run will be in charge of the deliveries via its licensed cannabis courier service.

Payments on the platform are paid out directly to the companies fulfilling the orders, although consumers can pay only through AeroPay.

The new partnership will get underway initially in Massachusetts but will expand to cannabis markets in other states in the coming months, the companies said.

Why It Matters

"Our raise accelerates the product development of our consumer-friendly e-commerce platform and advances our mission of helping social equity companies gain ownership in the cannabis industry," Gabe Vieira, CEO and co-founder of Zip Run, told Benzinga.

"We knew payments would be an incredibly important part of our platform if we wanted to ensure an exceptional user experience for both end consumers and retailers. We vetted a number of different solutions, but the quality and flexibility of AeroPay's API-first platform made them the right partner for us.”

Furthermore, Zip Run will also sell and ship products from its own warehouse via its cannabis delivery operator license, which enables it to purchase from cultivators and wholesalers and sell directly to end consumers.

“The Zip Run team is helping make the customer experience more accessible through their e-commerce platform and delivery services,” Daniel Muller, the CEO and founder of AeroPay, told Benzinga.

“AeroPay is looking forward to being a part of that mission while providing a safe and convenient payment method when ordering.”

Recent Milestones

Both AeroPay and Zip Run recently held successful capital raises.

Zip Run raised $2.3 million via a seed funding round led by Mollitiam Capital, a private equity fund launched by Ross Bevevino and Tyson Macdonald.

AeroPay raised more than $5 million in a venture round led by Chicago Ventures, with plans to use the money for new hires and new product features.

