Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 23, 2021
GAINERS:
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 31.56% at $0.27
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed up 27.3% at $5.13
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed up 23.29% at $0.90
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 10.65% at $0.88
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 8.37% at $10.10
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares closed up 6% at $25.61
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed up 5.32% at $7.92
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 4.76% at $2.64
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 4.55% at $1.15
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed up 4.37% at $8.35
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed up 4.12% at $131.53
LOSERS:
- Wize Pharma (OTC:WIZP) shares closed down 8.08% at $0.91
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed down 5.52% at $0.19
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed down 4.37% at $0.09
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 3.73% at $14.73
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 1.31% at $3.68
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC:VREOF) shares closed down 3.35% at $2.02
- Harvest Health (OTC:HRVSF) shares closed down 2.96% at $2.76
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed down 2.91% at $26.34
