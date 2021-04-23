Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Sensi Media Group, Southern Glazer's

Sensi Media Group Names New CEO

Sensi Media Group LLC, publisher of Sensi magazine, has appointed Stephanie Graziano to serve as the its CEO.

The Denver-based publishing house said Thursday that Ron Kolb, co-founder and current CEO, will step down from his current role to serve as the chairman of the board of Sensi Global, a newly formed cannabis lifestyle company.

In addition, Kolb will also assume the role of Sensi Global's interim chief revenue officer.

Graziano brings over three decades of experience in the entertainment industry, having served at Marvel Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, Fox Kids Network, and The Walt Disney Company.

She is the co-founder of Green Flower Media, Inc.

"As Sensi continues to evolve into a truly dynamic cannabis lifestyle media brand, we wanted a leader who has not only been in the room for many iconic media and entertainment companies, she has led them," Kolb said in a statement.

"In my time working with Stephanie, it's been clear that she has not only been connected to the heart of Sensi since day one, she is the right person to lead Sensi Media into the additional mediums and channels that she helped revolutionize in the cannabis industry and across the mainstream divide," he added.

Southern Glazer's Promotes Allison Graham To SVP Of Sales And Marketing For Canada

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, a distributor of beverage alcohol, has promoted Allison Graham to senior vice president of sales and marketing for Canada.

In her new role, she will manage field execution and oversee supplier management and business development for the company's operations in Canada.

Graham joined Southern Glazer's in 2015. Prior to that, she was the managing director at Russian Standard Canada.

"Allison is results-driven, strategic, and a strong, proven leader for our teams across the country," President Doug Wieland said Friday.

"Her contributions to the organization have demonstrated her passion for people, process improvement, and challenging the status quo, all while demonstrating her leadership acumen," Wieland added.

Southern Glazer's recently agreed to distribute Canopy Growth Corporation's (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) CBD-infused beverages in the U.S., including the new line of CBD-infused sparkling water dubbed Quatreau.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash