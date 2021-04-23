Denver City Council Says Yes To Cannabis Smoking Clubs And Marijuana Delivery

The Denver City Council voted Monday in favor of a bill to enable cannabis product delivery and cannabis lounges, reported 4CBS Denver.

The bill will now reach the desk of Mayor Michael Hancock who is expected to sign the bill.

Under the voted proposal, cannabis delivery by third-party vendors would be allowed. Drivers would be obliged to track their location using GPS, have a cash limit, and scan ID Cards upon delivery.

It is estimated that first deliveries would hit the road this summer, according to the outlet.

The measure also aims to form consumption clubs that would be allowed to sell small amounts of cannabis to appropriate customers.

“This is potentially the most massive changes to marijuana rules and regulations since initial legalized sales began,” said Eric Escudero, spokesman for the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

Social Equity Details

The measure also tackles social justice questions after a survey revealed that around 74.6% of licensed cannabis company owners in Denver were white, just like 68% of the staff. Latino or Hispanic community members accounted for 12.7% of owners and 12.1% of the staff, while black residents accounted for around 6% of both categories, wrote 4CBS Denver.

“When this was rolling out, there was no consideration given to the people that have already been selling in the unregulated market,” said Sarah Woodson, executive director for The Color of Cannabis. “In this sense, rules and regulations were created to lock people out.”

To answer social equity demands, the measure also aims to increase the number of store locations allowed in the city, which has remained unchanged for years, allowing only social equity applicants to get one.

“When you think about who’s benefiting, you’ve also got to think about who’s not, and the people who suffered disproportionately during marijuana prohibition,” said Escudero.

For the next six years, solely social equity applicants will be able to apply for new store, cultivation and production licenses.

“[If] you think about those people who got into it early, they kind of had exclusivity because they had the money, they had the influence, they had the ability to start these businesses,” Escudero said. “Now with this exclusivity in licensing, those people will have the exclusivity for 6 years.”

Photo by Clear Cannabis on Unsplash