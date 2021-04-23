fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.22
330.98
+ 1.26%
DIA
+ 2.39
335.71
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 4.54
407.73
+ 1.1%
TLT
-0.33
140.72
-0.24%
GLD
-0.67
167.73
-0.4%

Myconic Plans To Purchase British Columbia Physical Therapy Clinic, Launch Ketamine Treatments

byJelena Martinovic
April 23, 2021 6:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Myconic Plans To Purchase British Columbia Physical Therapy Clinic, Launch Ketamine Treatments

Myconic Capital Corp. (CSE:MEDI) is poised to acquire a Victoria, British Columbia-based physical therapy clinic exclusively for the Canadian military, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and first responder patients.

Transaction Details: The Vancouver-based investment company, which previously operated as Auralite Investments Inc., inked a letter of intent to purchase Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd., which operates the clinic, for $1 million.

The sum will be payable in the company’s common shares upon the closing of the transaction, including 5% which would be tradable on the closing date, with the remaining 95% payable quarterly, over the 18 months.

Under the deal, IRP will expand its British Columbia footprint and launch ketamine treatments as part of its offering.

Myconic purchased Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy PLLC last month for $175,000.

What’s Next: “As Canada continues to be a leader in alternative medicines and treatments, our goal is to aggressively pursue Section 56 exemptions for veteran patients of IRP, to be able to offer access to psychedelic-assisted therapy as an addition to their current treatment plans,” the company’s CEO Robert Meister said Friday.

In addition, IRP will receive a series of bonuses, payable in Myconic’s common shares, once it reaches particular milestones, including:

  • Opening two new IRP clinics with at least one registered patient at each, to receive some 200 000 Myconic’s common shares
  • Achieving or exceeding CA$2 million ($1.6 million) in total gross revenue in 2022 fiscal year for an additional 250 000 of Myconic’s common shares
  • Conducting active studies of wearable physical therapy technology at more than two clinics with a minimum of 20 Canadian Armed Forces veterans as participants to obtain 100 000 commons shares of Myconic
  • Supporting one clinical or academic study focusing on the benefits of psychedelic intervention treatments for 100 000 of the company’s shares
  • Forwarding 50 patients to internal psychedelic clinics to receive 50 000 common shares of the company

    • Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets