Academy Award Nominees To Get Six-Figure CBD Swag Bag This Year

Whether they walk out victorious or defeated from the 93rd Academy Awards this weekend, the lucky nominated stars will take home a swag bag full of cannabis goodies.

This year’s “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag features a variety of 4/20-friendly products, including:

(OTC:ELLXF) CBD Good Night capsules, to help them achieve deep sleep and restfulness. Hollowtips’ 24K gold-finished vape cartridges, because, if they don’t win the iconic gold statue, they’ll at least have golden vapes.

Sal Terrae’s sensation-evoking full-spectrum hemp intimate oils.

5E’s Fire/Ice high-performance hemp salve to speed athletic recovery.

The swag will be awarded by Distinctive Assets to the top 25 Oscar® Nominees including Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, Sacha Baron Cohen, Riz Ahmed, Viola Davis, Andra Day, Carey Mulligan, and more.

"There couldn’t be a bigger consumer trend over the past couple of years than the proliferation of cannabis, cannabinoid, CBD and broad-spectrum hemp products," Lash Fary, who has been curating the Award Show swag bags for 19 years, told Benzinga. "We are thrilled and honored to share so many best-in-class items within this space. These items improve mental and physical health which is always something we love to offer the nominees."

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by Greg in Hollywood (Greg Hernandez), via WikiMedia Commons. Edit by Benzinga.