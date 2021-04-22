Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 22, 2021
GAINERS:
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 19.75% at $0.10
- Wize Pharma (OTC:WIZP) shares closed up 19.28% at $0.99
- Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 17.47% at $0.20
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 12.86% at $0.32
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 10.47% at $0.50
- Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF) shares closed up 10% at $0.21
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 9.99% at $15.30
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 7.94% at $1.36
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 7.65% at $3.80
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 7.02% at $1.22
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 5.98% at $1.72
LOSERS:
- Claritas Pharmaceuticals (OTC:KALTF) shares closed down 13.33% at $0.04
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CNBX) shares closed down 11% at $0.18
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 9.09% at $0.04
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed down 8.85% at $7.52
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed down 7.48 % at $4.08
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 5.17% at $1.10
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) shares closed down 4.86% at $1.76
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 4% at $0.05
-
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
