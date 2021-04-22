Planet 13 Shares Up On Heels Of Single-Day Record Sales On 4/20

Vertically integrated cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) reported Thursday single-day record sales for this year’s unofficial cannabis holiday, April 20.

In just one day, the Nevada-based company generated $543,000 in sales, with gross margins during April above 50%.

"The demand and acceptance for cannabis is growing across the country, and nowhere is that more evident than in Las Vegas,” Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, stated. “For tourists returning to Vegas, Planet 13 is synonymous with cannabis and an incredible entertainment experience.

"The demand is so overwhelming that even with the many improvements we have made to streamline throughput, we still can't capture all of the demand. I'm excited for the relaxing of COVID restrictions on May 1st and our expansion which doubles our sales floor and points of sale to handle the unprecedented surge in customer traffic."

Planet 13 shares were trading up 2.92% at $6.69 per share at the time of writing.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Courtesy Image