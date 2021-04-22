Louisiana Smokable Medical Marijuana Bill Sails Through Its First Review

Lawmakers in Louisiana passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana flower on Thursday.

The House Health and Welfare Committee approved a measure in a 12-1 vote.

The legislation is poised to allow medical marijuana patients in the Pelican State to access raw cannabis flower, Marijuana Moment writes.

Under the bill, sponsored by House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, physicians can recommend the inhalation of raw cannabis products.

It also stipulates that patients under 21 must have a "written order from a physician specifically recommending marijuana in raw or crude form for that person" in order to obtain those products.

If passed by the legislature, the bill would become effective on January 1, 2022.

On Tuesday, Louisiana's House passed legislation aimed to tax the sales of the raw smokable form of medical marijuana in a 70-25 vote. The bill is now heading to the Senate for consideration.

The state has been working on setting up legal medical cannabis cultivation and dispensary programs since 2015.

According to a recent JMC Analytics Poll for the Louisiana Association for Therapeutic Alternatives, 67% of Louisianians support adult-use cannabis legalization, representing an increase of 13% from last year's poll.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash