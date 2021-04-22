Meet Fraqtal: The Psychedelics-Focused Investment Platform

Fraqtal, an investment platform focused exclusively on the psychedelics industry, recently launched in beta.

The platform is part of the Energia portfolio. Energia, a psychedelics-focused venture capital firm, partnered with the law firm McCarter & English to build out the regulatory compliance systems.

The company reported the platform features detailed research and analysis on more than 1,000 companies. More than $1 million has already been invested through it.

“There’s a lot of excitement around psychedelics, but the number of high-quality opportunities that are truly able to bring value in the long run are limited and investors need to be able to find information in one place. That’s what we’ve built with Fraqtal,” said Energia Founder and CEO Marik Hazan.

For Marik, “creating trust and integrity” within the marketplace is essential to the long-term success of psychedelics. He doesn’t want to repeat some of the mistakes make in the early days of the hyped-up cannabis industry.

The platform looks to create a sense of trust by providing experts available with the due diligence process for investors, community boards for investors to chat with other members and an intensive 200-page report on the growing psychedelic sector.

“A core piece in building Fraqtal and the Energia portfolio is creating value for the entire ecosystem, including the communities that have been most harmed by terrible drug policies, unregulated capitalism, and neo-colonialism. We’re starting with reinvesting a portion of the carry on every investment into underrepresented founders, including female, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, low-income and refugee entrepreneurs, but that’s really just the beginning of how this platform and the team behind it is working to bring greater equity into the space,” said Hazan.

The platform is currently open to the public through beta.

