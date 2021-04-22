Culture Genesis' All Def Cannabis Is All About The Culture — And Comedy

All Def, a company that’s part of the portfolio of Culture Genesis, the largest Black-owned multi-platform digital media studio for the culture, is releasing All Def Cannabis to the general public after being in beta for the past year.

What To Know: All Def Cannabis is a multi-faceted media and entertainment channel with original content that seeks to entertain, educate, and inspire people within the cannabis culture.

All Def Cannabis launched with six original shows featuring All Def comedic talent and is available on the web platform and age-gated app. From the viral series, Hotbox Challenge to Cannabis Games, the media company aims to produce authentic and entertaining content for multicultural audiences.

“I have not seen a platform that demystifies and educates on the topic of cannabis while having fun with it,” says Cedric J. Rogers, co-founder and CEO of Culture Genesis. “All Def Cannabis understands the importance of authenticity while perfecting the balance between content creation, community engagement and branded executions that resonate with our audience.”

What's Next: In tandem with its launch, the company rolled out a lineup of live events and curated content for some “high level” viewing and smoking pleasure on 4/20. Now in its second year, All Def 420 Con, a virtual 420 experience for the culture, featured All Def’s top talent including Darren Brand, Slink Johnson, Tocahantas, and many more. The event lineup consisted of live panel discussions, smoke-a-thons, audience interaction, and content on anything and everything cannabis.

To round out the events of the day, All Def Cannabis and Berner, a chart-topping rapper and founder of the cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES, teamed up to present a special 420 comedy show: Couch Locked 420.

The event was hosted by Michael Blackson and Paul Rodriguez and feature some of the top names in comedy such as Bob Saget, Lil Duval, Cipha Sounds and All Def Cannabis comedians Precious Hall and Teddy Ray.

“Our goal with All Def Cannabis is to leverage our All Def talent by amplifying Black cannabis voices and destigmatizing cannabis,” concludes Will Pharaoh, creative director at All Def Cannabis. “We’re excited to see the impact All Def Cannabis will make in the entertainment space and our goal is to make this channel the go-to destination for cannabis content for the culture.”