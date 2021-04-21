Video: Cannabis Insider 4/20 Edition Ft. Fabian Monaco Of Gage Cannabis
Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Elliot Lane and Javier Hasse discussed recent news with Fabian Monaco, President of Gage Cannabis Co. (CSE:GAGE)
Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:
