NFTs Strongly Gaining Popularity In The Cannabis Space-- PotPunks For 4/20

Recently NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are making headlines for the numerous transactions registered. An NFT is a unique token on the blockchain that is used to establish ownership of digital collectibles and digital art. Christie’s Auction House led to a sale of an NFT for almost $69 million thanks to Twitter’s CEO and co-founder, Jack Dorsey, who sold an NFT of his autographed tweet. This new digital rush is not likely to go away anytime soon.

Blockchain technology is bringing a world of possibility and with it, many investors, household names and enthusiasts are jumping on this hot trend. The crypto and NFT market is poised to be as successful as other standard art forms.

NFTs have changed the way we think about and own art, and this is only the beginning.

Cannabis and PotPunks NFTs

Just like digital art, collectibles, game items and more, another industry that joins the movement is cannabis. April 20, the unofficial day of cannabis, has inspired many to announce their own digital pieces.

PotPunks, a new NFT digital collectible project, announced their phase one launch of 69 digital characters inspired by the diverse world of cannabis lovers and advocates.

In addition to celebrating the world of weed, PotPunks also partnered with Project Mission Green, a charity founded by reform advocate Weldon Angelos.

Angelos and Project Mission Green have deep connections in the world of entertainment and politics and have been responsible for some of the most high-profile drug reform bills and pardons of the last decade.

“PotPunks is not only a great way to celebrate the cannabis community, but it also underlines our commitment to long-term advocacy and continuing to innovate how we communicate the importance of this mission,” said Angelos. “I have worked with the Obama, Trump and Biden administrations as well as entertainers like Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign and Alicia Keys to help address the injustices of drug prohibition. By partnering with PotPunks, our mission can speak to a whole new realm of activists who understand how blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs can also play an important role in supporting necessary reform.”

The PotPunks Project

The team began the PotPunks project in homage to the original CryptoPunks as a response to the burgeoning world of NFTs and the promise they hold for the world of cannabis.

Every time a PotPunk is sold a percentage of the proceeds will be deposited through a Smart Contract on the Ethereum network to The Weldon Project to support cannabis reform.

PotPunks was created by a collective of creators, developers, crypto diehards, NFT collectors and most of all lovers of marijuana. The team will be debuting their first release of OG Punks at the MERRY JANE x Top Tree 4/20 event at the Notorious Estate in Hollywood Hills.

