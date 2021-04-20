Jimmy John's Celebrates 4/20 With Rob Huebel, Beanbags, And More

Jimmy John’s, the fast-food restaurant chain with more than 2,750 locations across America, is celebrating 4/20, the unofficial day of cannabis. To mark the occasion, the company launched a Jimmy Chips beanbag featuring its beloved character.

Participants who engage with Jimmy John’s social media on 4/20 will have the chance to vibe out on this limited-edition relaxation station.

To help fans start their 4/20 off right, Jimmy John’s also hosted an early morning bread baking session hosted by comedic actor Rob Huebel, known for his voiceover work in Jimmy John’s commercials in addition to Adult Swim and MTV. The video will take you on a bread-centric mindfulness journey to begin your day.

Overslept and missed it live? Not to worry. This journey of bread-filled mindfulness is available to you on your own time by tuning into Jimmy John’s YouTube Channel.

Last but not least, the brand launched a Twitter and Instagram campaign under the #FreshBakedThoughts hashtag. This series of deep, thought-provoking sandwich thoughts is perfect for you to ponder throughout the day.

Submit your own for some highly coveted rewards throughout the day.

Photo by LilMayo.

