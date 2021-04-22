Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Halo Collective, Suite 420 Access, OWP, BioStem, Chicago Atlantic Advisors, Silo Wellness

Halo Collective Taps Have a Heart's CEO Ryan Kunkel

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO:HALO)(OTCQX:AGEEF) has welcomed Have a Heart's CEO and founder Ryan Kunkel to serve as its vice-chairman and an independent director.

Kunkel is a seasoned cannabis expert and entrepreneur with experience in operations, fundraising, and application development.

"As our operations continue to expand and we open our first dispensaries in Los Angeles and acquire Kush Bar dispensaries from High Tide in Alberta, Canada, it's imperative for Halo to look at the big picture and bring Ryan to our senior team," Louisa Mojela, the company's executive chairman, said Friday.

Tavarres King Joins Newly Launched Suite 420 Access As CEO

Former NFL wide receiver and entrepreneur Tavarres King opted to join Suite 420 Access, a newly launched company, as its CEO.

Cannabis-focused finance company Suite 420 Solutions announced the launch of a new venture poised to support minority business owners in the cannabis space.

“There has been systemic, unequal access to capital in the cannabis industry and other industries, which shows that business ownership is disproportionate by race,” King explained.

“We created Suite 420 Access to specifically address the widespread challenges that many minority-owned cannabis companies often face,“ Jeff Barnett, the company’s co-founder and CRO, said Monday.

NBA Legend John Salley Joins One World Pharma's Board Of Advisors

One World Pharma Inc. (OTCQB:OWPC) said Monday it has welcomed NBA champion, television host, and actor John Salley to its ranks.

Salley opted to serve on the company's board of advisors under the helm of Minyon Moore, one of the 100 most powerful women in Washington, according to Washington Magazine.

"John was not just my teammate on one of the most successful championship teams in NBA history, he is a creative executive with an incredible history of winning in sports, entertainment, and more," Isiah Thomas, the former Detroit Pistons player-turned-entrepreneur and CEO of One World Pharma, said Monday.

BioStem Welcomes Three New Additions To Scientific Advisory Board

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX:BSEM) said Tuesday it has tapped three seasoned experts for its scientific advisory board.

The board, led by Kenneth Warrington, Ph.D., has welcomed Jeffrey Harrison, Ph.D., Daniel Shelly, Ph.D., and Shaun Opie, Ph.D., to its ranks.

Warrington brings vast expertise in cell and gene therapy product development, as well as advanced therapy manufacturing. He is a former senior vice president of operations and business development at Biostem Life Sciences. Currently, he serves as head of strategy and innovation, as well as senior director of business development at GenScript ProBio.

Harrison is a professor of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at the College of Medicine at the University of Florida. He oversees an NIH-funded pre-clinical/translational research lab focusing on chemokines and immune cells in the progression of brain tumors.

Shelly serves as vice president of business development and alliances at Prescient Therapeutics.

Opie is a healthcare expert and a co-founder of several laboratories in various disciplines.

Chicago Atlantic Advisors Hires Tom Miles As VP

Chicago Atlantic Advisers, an asset management firm, has appointed Tom Miles to serve as its Chicago-based vice president.

In his new position, Miles will originate and execute new investments, and conduct due diligence and portfolio monitoring for Green Ivy Capital, its cannabis-focused associated credit platform.

Previously, Miles served as PNC Bank's vice president.

Tony Cappell, partner and co-founder of the Chicago-based company, is thrilled to welcome Miles.

"He is a great cultural fit for our organization and a strong addition to our investment team," Cappel said Tuesday.

Silo Wellness Taps Wayne Isaacs To Board Of Directors

Oregon-founded psychedelics company Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE:SILO) (FRA:3K70) has appointed Wayne Isaacs to its board of directors.

Isaacs is a seasoned Jamaican-Canadian businessman with expertise in natural, plant-based medicines.

He has over two decades of experience in leading several Toronto, Canada-based mineral exploration companies, including Forsys Metals Corporation, Augustine Ventures, Inc., and Delta Uranium, Inc.

“Wayne brings a substantial degree of expertise in the plant-based wellness segment as well as direct knowledge building businesses in developed and emerging economies that will collectively add great value to Silo Wellness as we continue to expand globally,” the company’s CEO Douglas K. Gordon disclosed Tuesday.

The Toronto-based company recently entered a patent licensing agreement with Jungle Med Inc., a health and wellness company operating in Latin America, to produce, market, distribute and sell its psilocybin nasal spray in Colombia and Brazil.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash