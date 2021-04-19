Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider Ft. Cresco Labs, Tilt, Trulieve And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.

Hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse discussed recent news in the Cannabis Industry and Trading for Cannabis Investors.

Lane and Hasse also had time to look into the following publicly-traded companies:

Tilt Holdings Inc (OTC:TLLTF)

(OTC:TLLTF) The Valens Co Inc (OTC:VLNCF)

(OTC:VLNCF) Ayr Wellness Inc (OTC:AYRWF)

(OTC:AYRWF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC:TCNNF)

(OTC:TCNNF) Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF)

(OTC:CRLBF) Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

(OTC:GTBIF) Urgan-Gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO)

(NASDAQ:UGRO) IM Cannabis Corp (NASDAQ:IMCC)

(NASDAQ:IMCC) Columbia Care Inc (OTC:CCHWF)

