Medical Marijuana Inc (MJNA) Stock Surges On Q4, Full-Year Earnings Report

Cannabis company Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) posted Monday fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings with yearly net revenue of $46.9 million, compared to $75.6 million in the previous year.

Gross Margins jumped from 76% in 2019 to 80% in 2020.

Its GAAP sales and marketing expense decreased as a percentage of sales from 55% in 2019 to 48% in 2020.

At the end of the year, the company held cash of $5.7 million.

Business Highlights:

The San Diego, California-based company recently finalized a clinical study using Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X CBD Oil and released results in the EX Neurology journal;

Its subsidiary Kannaway took part in the 2020 Validcare clinical study on CBD liver toxicity;

Kannaway launched in the U.S. cannabinol market with two new CBN isolate product in the U.S. and reached the European cannabigerol market with its Kannaway Premium CBG.

Furthermore, the subsidiary expanded into Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, launched CBD fitness program, Evolve, and was honored with various industry awards.

Subsidiary HempMeds opened a new office in Mexico City, and hired international cannabis activist Raul Elizalde as CEO.

"While the entire world felt the impact of 2020, I could not be more proud of how our team remained flexible and executed on our mission of bringing the highest-quality, cannabinoid-based products to global markets," Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus stated. "We were able to finish 2020 on a strong note and go into 2021 with significant positive momentum. It has been encouraging to witness an increased demand for wellness products and sweeping victories on every pro-cannabis legislation proposal in the US.”

Price Action

Medical Marijuana shares were trading 10.16% higher at $0.0477 per share at the time of writing.

