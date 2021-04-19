Launching A New Avenue For CBD Farming On 4/20 With The Help Of DeFi, AI And Drones

Greenheart Punt is expanding options for farmers in low-income countries with an innovative DeFi lending protocol.

The near-infinite applications of blockchain technology have only been further expanded with the introduction of DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols and platforms in recent months. The total value locked in the world’s cumulative protocols currently sits at over $55 billion USD, and there is more interest in the potential that DeFi holds than ever before.

Creativity and innovation in the space has exploded in recent months, with the world’s smartest minds utilizing DeFi’s composability and flexible structure to build applications that aim to solve issues in a myriad of industries including healthcare, insurance and gaming to name but a few. Another industry that has not been overlooked is agriculture and Irish-owned company Greenheart Punt, a decentralized lending platform, is on a mission to enhance CBD production whilst simultaneously improving the lives of farmers and their families living in low-income countries.

Expanding Opportunities For Millions Of Farmers Worldwide

There are more than 570 million farms in the world, with over 90% of them run by an individual or a family and relying primarily on family labor. Producing around 80% of the world's food, family farms occupy a large share of the world's agricultural land but, despite their importance in the global economy, most struggle to accumulate savings, invest in opportunities, or adopt technologies that can boost their production or mitigate business risks. Many are unable to access formal financial services due to a lack of formal identification, collateral, or credit history.

DeFi can change this dilemma with borderless financial access to farmers, and the www.greenheartpunt.com platform will provide project and community-led loans to farmers around the world that want to switch to CBD cultivation and production. The global CBD market was valued at $967.2 million in 2020, with the global market expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2025 opening up a massive market opportunity for farmers that can access the right technology to produce the chemical compound from the Cannabid sativa plant.

Offering a decentralized lending exchange, Greenheart Punt will enable borrowing and funding between users and community participants by applying advanced smart contracts across a number of blockchain networks. Aiming to expand the CBD farming industry to reach all four corners of the globe, the project will also introduce artificial intelligence and drone technology into the mix, giving farmers access to advanced tools with which they can track plant health remotely.

The Greenheart Punt 4/20 IDO

To bootstrap further growth of the project, Greenheart Punt is launching their native ERC20 PUNT token on 20th April, a date known by many as 4/20 and a day celebrated in support for marijuana legalization worldwide. The token launch will take place on the Launchpool.xyz platform, a popular launchpad that has supported several successful DeFi projects in their launch onto the markets.

Greenheart Punt stands out from other marijuana-related projects within the cryptocurrency landscape such as Hempcoin and Pot Coin, mainly as it offers a comprehensive DeFi solution to farmers whilst also promoting growth in the industry with the incorporation of new technologies such as AI-powered drones. With Greenheart CBD, the partner company of Greenheart Punt, having grown over 560% since the launch of its CBD marketplace website in 2020, the demand for CBD products is evidently growing year on year; the company plans to capitalize on this growth to introduce emerging technologies into the market that will improve the lives of unbanked farmers below the breadline around the world.

